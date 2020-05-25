Middle Brighton pier closed: Locals fear ‘disastrous’ wait

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

Another major pier is set for closure in Melbourne.

The Neil Mitchell program has confirmed the Middle Brighton pier is out of bounds to vehicles after what Parks Victoria says is “an unfavourable engineering report”.

More testing will be carried out, but that could take a month to finish, with the chance pedestrians could also be banned in the meantime.

If comprehensive work is required, the pier could be closed for months or years.

“That would be a disaster for all concerned,” Royal Brighton Yacht Club boss Hannah Catchpole told Neil Mitchell.

“It really is a landmark around the bay area and vital for so many operations.

“Whatever they do, they need to be doing it in the timely manner, it certainly can’t be taking years.”

Central Pier at Docklands was closed last year over safety concerns.