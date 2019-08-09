MIFF is back with an Oscar winner!

The 2019 Melbourne International Film Festival is well underway for 2019 and will this year feature Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o in the Australian production Little Monsters.

Abe Forsythe, director of the centrepiece film and guest of the festival, said the Hollywood star is “incredible.”

“She was one of my favourite actors before I got to know her, and she is by far now one of my favourite actors now,” he told 3AW’s Denis Walter.

“We wanted to cast an internationally known actor in the role.

“My casting agent said ‘who is the ultimate person you would want to play this role’ and that for me was Lupita.”

MIFF runs until August 18, for more information head to miff.com.au

