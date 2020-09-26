3AW
MIKAKOS QUITS: Health Minister falls, ‘strongly disagrees’ with Andrews

2 hours ago
3AW News

Victoria’s Health Minister has taken the fall for the state’s quarantine debacle, quitting parliament.

In a statement announcing her decision this morning, Ms Mikakos did not take responsibility for hiring security guards.

“For 3 months I had looked forward to learning who made the fateful decision to use security guards,” she wrote.

However, she said that the Premier’s evidence to the Board of Inquiry yesterday, in which he suggested he thought Ms Mikakos was responsible for the program, meant she could not remain in parliament.

“I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the Premier’s statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I can not continue to serve in his Cabinet,” she said.

“I have never shirked responsibility but it is not my responsibility alone.

“I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined.”

A new Health Minister is yet to be named.

