Mikkayla reviews: a few of her local favourites!

Mikkayla reviews a few of her Kensington favs!

I had a very confronting experience the other day which made me realise how remiss I’ve been in my duties.

I was at the park with my dog when one of the locals – an avid 3AW listener – asked where I had reviewed in Kensington. My pulse quickened as I looked wide-eyed at them and mumbled something incoherent about not having had the chance to do anywhere local yet. Lies! I have opportunity to do any place I want each week actually… But I just haven’t been able to narrow down where I would go in my own home suburb.

Kensington is a glorious inner-city pocket full of fantastic food places that have you covered from breakfast to dinner and plenty of snacking opportunities in between. I’ve been a local resident for close to 3 years now, and I cannot imagine a more idyllic spot for me and my dog – plenty of green spaces, close enough to the city yet still with a calm suburban feel, a couple of train stations and a wonderful community of people – in fact, the first Facebook-based Good Karma Network was birthed in Kensington 5 years ago as a place to spread kindness, compassion and good deeds… and has since grown to 57 networks across Australia!

So I have dedicated this week to some of my favourite eateries in Kensington – and whole-heartedly encourage anyone who hasn’t visited this little slice of paradise to check it out!

Breakfast/brunch:

Local Folk

43 Epsom Road

localfolk.com.au

You’ve got your granola bowl, your smashed avo and your basic benedict… but you also have absolute brunch beauties like their Brekky Gnocchi – potato gnocchi in a creme fraiche sauce and full of mushies, bacon, haloumi and topped with a fried egg. Brilliant! Try the Hangover Folk as well – roast chorizo, bacon, potato, haloumi, spinach and poached eggs with a serve of sourdough and hollandaise. Perfect for when you’re not feeling so fresh, equally delicious when you are!! Dog-friendly, indoor and outdoor seating available, daily specials and a handy little coffee window to wait if you’re on the run! Always lovely, friendly service, and you may be lucky enough to be able to pick up a bouquet of Australian natives and support a local florist! A cherished, local favourite.

Open Monday – Saturday 7am – 3pm, and Sunday 8am – 3pm

Lunch:

La Tortelleria

72 Stubbs St

latortilleria.com.au

Corn tortillas made the traditional way, from scratch? Who needs to go to Mexico when you have La Tortilleria dishing out the goods! Fresh nixtamal corn tortillas made in the backstreets of Kensington, turned into authentic Mexican street foods and shipped out to grocery stores and restaurants nation-wide! Start with a bowl of Chilaquiles – tortilla chips, salsa roja, cheese and creme – while you attempt to narrow down your choices for tacos. Pork, beef, chicken, lamb, fish and vegetarian options – plus quick and easy take-home packs on offer! All fresh, all delicious, and all gluten-free!

Open Sunday to Thursday, 12pm – 8:00pm and Friday & Saturday 12pm to 8-30pm

Dinner:

Kensington Food Hall

520 Macaulay Road

kensingtonfoodhall.com.au

From the time they first opened their doors back in October 2017, Kensington Food Hall has delighted locals with their Spanish-influenced tapas and easy share menu. Diners are spoilt for choice with a vast array of warm, hearty and crowd-pleasing offerings made from the freshest ingredients. The place really made an impact from day dot, but particularly during the pandemic lockdowns where their takeaway options were hugely popular for people to recreate the dining out experience at home. The biggest issue you’re going to have is narrowing down your choices – slow cooked beef brisket, ham croquettes, and Moroccan lamb skewers will bring a massive smile to your face, but please, whatever you do, don’t bypass their paella bowl, and finish strong with a serve of Spanish doughnuts!!

Open Wed-Sat 5.30pm – 8.30pm and Sunday 5.00pm – 8.00pm

Dessert:

1565 Gelateria & Café

3 Gower Street, Kensington

1565.com.au

1565 is a family owned and operated cafe, gelataria and deli, bringing the flavours and lifestyle of the Mediterranean to the heart of Kensington. Inspired by by the culture, lifestyle and traditions of Southern Italy and Malta, the venue is warmly rustic and the kitchen used the best fresh, seasonal local produce, traditional recipes, and makes everything – including their artisan gelati – from scratch. Head in for their fresh pastries, selection of paninis and take home meals… but head back frequently for their ice-cream, churning out flavours such as pear and cinnamon; banana and walnut; ricotta and miele; strawberry and basil; and even a prosecco flavour!!!

Open 9am – 10:30pm daily

Drinks:

Hardimans Hotel

521 Macaulay Road

hardimans.com.au

Every suburb needs a good quality watering hole, and I love the fact that mine is Hardi’s. Since their redevelopment, they have really cemented themselves as a social mecca for locals. Not just a great place to eat (with local’s night and daily specials) they regularly host comedy nights, their Tuesday Trivia Nights are a massive hit, they have live music every Friday evening and their multiple function areas make them the perfect place to host whatever special occasion you have coming up! Even better, the courtyard is dog-friendly. Check out their Happy Hour Monday to Friday from 4pm – 7pm – as every Happy Hour should be, and there is no doubt I’ll see you there in the near future!

Open Monday – Sunday from 12pm till late

Special mentions for takeaway options:

Pimm Thai

170 Bellair Street.

Clay Oven Pizza

501 Macaulay Road.

Burgertory

190 Bellair Street.