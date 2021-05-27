Mikkayla’s favourite eateries offering take away and delivery options in lockdown four

Déjà vu: French for ‘already seen’. The feeling that one has lived through the present situation before.

My heart breaks for all the hospitality and entertainment industry workers who are once again the hardest hit by yet another lockdown across Victoria. I also feel very heavily for the parents forced back into the teacher’s chair as they attempt to navigate the ol’ home schooling regime again!

One of the most important things we can all do, if able, is support your local restaurants and cafes if they switch over to operating on a takeaway basis. There are also plenty of other businesses that offer various delivery services if you want to send a loved one a message as they struggle through this period. Here’s a list of just a few of my favourites!

RESTAURANTS AND CAFES:

Ammos Greek Tavern in Sandringham is open today and tomorrow from 5pm – 8pm for takeaway, and Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday still to be confirmed. Pre orders advised, call them to order your Greek feast!

Babajan will remain open and operating as a take-away only venue. Stop by for your morning coffee or pick up house-made bread, pastries, sandwiches, salads and other pantry staples.

Baby Pizza are letting you take home the Italian favourites you know and love, daily from 3pm – 9pm. If you’re lucky enough to be within 4km of the Richmond eatery, you can score free delivery.

Centenove in Kew will be selling coffee and croissants all weekend from 7am, with their takeaway lunches and cocktails available from midday and their bottle shop open from 10am!

Chibog takeaway is available via pick up – the entire menu is online now!

Chin Chin will be keeping days at home delicious, delivering their famous pad seuw, butter chicken and sticky pork to the comfort of your own home. Feeding you from both their CBD (125 Flinders Lane) and Richmond (599 Church Street) location – you can pick up or get free delivery within a 5km radius every day from 3-9pm.

Daughter in Law – Now is the time to discover and fall in love with unauthentic Indian, and luckily Daughter In Law will take you on a spice journey…from the comforts of your own home. Options are a plenty with the full range of menu options available to view and order online

Dexter in Preston is bringing back their Date Night 3.0 – nothing sooths the aches and pains of another lockdown like an O’Connor beef short rib, smoked and braised until falling off the bone before being slathered in a bitter sweet caramel and charred on the grill. Served with sliders, ribs, bone marrow mash, and Dexter’s bread and pickles – and available Friday and Saturday night.

Hawker Hall favourites including dumplings, curries and signature noods can be enjoyed at home every day from 3pm for the next seven days. Available for pick up or delivered free *within 5 km via LUCAS Room Service

INDU have you sorted at home with an incredible array of Sri Lankan delicacies available to takeaway. Also on offer are their take home meal boxes, lovingly prepared by their kitchen for you to finish cooking at home and enjoy with friends and family.

King and Godfree will be open for takeaway and delivery across Melbourne. Stock up on pantry staples and fresh produce or pick-up ready to eat meals prepared by Executive Chef Matteo Toffano.

Kisumé is dishing up the taste of Japan from home, with pickup available from the CBD restaurant between 4pm – 7pm from Friday 28 May until Thursday 3 June.

LUCAS Room Service will be back in action, serving all your favourite Melbourne meals at home to help get you through the next seven days.

Mejico are making sure their Amigos are well looked after for the next week, offering their menu through takeaway as well as menu favourites through their take home meal boxes – both of which ideal alongside a Margarita or two and some great company for the ultimate Mexican experience at home to get you through the next 7 days.

Milk and Wine Co in Heathmont is open for takeaway with a slightly trimmed down food menu and reduced opening hours, but Fat Fridays is a go with burgers and their famous hot wings available!

Mr & Mrs P in Brighton is open for takeaway and delivery 7 days a week! Try their Brunt butter rockling, handmade gnocchi, roasted harissa cauliflower, and their legendary cocktails in the comfort of your own home!

Mr Brownie is making staying in easy, with lunch and dinner sorted for the next week. T the takeaway menu ensures you can still tuck into their signature butter chicken parma and array of curry pies whilst we stay home for the next week.

Pier Street Kitchen in Dromana is open for takeaway every day from 7am – 4pm.

Providoor is operating as per usual, and delivers high-quality, chef-started, finish-at-home meals straight to your door right across Victoria – order by 4pm for next day delivery! Their website is super easy to navigate – sort through the huge range of restaurants by cuisine!

Rusty’s Sandwich Parlour in Brunswick East is open for takeaway as per normal.

Scott Pickett’s Estelle will be open for you to grab a hot takeaway meal from 5pm – 8pm every night from Friday to keep you fed until they are able to open their venues again! The menu will be updated daily and pre-orders will be open from 10am today

Stalactites and their sister, Hella Good (Elizabeth Street) be open for takeaway and delivery to let you secure a solid Greek food fix over the next few days.

Via Porta in Mont Albert is open for takeaways from 7am – 2pm Monday – Saturday and 8am – 2pm on Sunday. Pastries, toasties, salads, take0-home options and plenty of good vibes!

The Westin Melbourne will let you indulge at home with the launch their seasonal High Tea at home via Providoor from Friday 28 May. Take the five-star experience into your own lounge room and nibble on seasonal delicacies like scones, finger sandwiches and delectable desserts on specially designed take-away high tea stands. For those with little ones, ‘Le Petit Kids High Tea’ will also be available with three tiers of sweet and savoury treats.

DELIVERY SERVICES:

Babkas with Love – chocolate babkas

Baked by Demi – personalised sugar biscuits, cupcakes and sweet grazing boxes

By Indeko – Statement pieces designed by artisans with a disability

Cake Mail – same day cake delivery

Fig and Bloom – beautiful florist with same day delivery services

Graze In – Sweet and Savoury grazing boxes

Happy Graze – platter boxes, grazing boards, cookie dessert boxes

Il migliore – gourmet biscuits, muesli, chocolate and hampers

Lush platters – grazing platters and boxes

LVLY – flowers and gift deliveries

Piece of Prudence – baked goods

Platter Republic – custom graze boards, tables and boxes

Stellar – gift boxes

Sugar Coat It – dessert boxes

The Candy Buffet Company – lolly buffets

The Grazing Fox Melbourne – grazing platters and boxes

The Heyday Club – ultra personalised balloon gifts