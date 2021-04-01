Mikkayla’s foodie picks for the Easter long weekend

If you’re sticking around Melbourne this Easter and still lacking plans, check out some of Mikkayla’s favourite places!!

David’s Prahran is open for Sunday Easter lunch yum cha! Imagine the authentic flavours of Shanghainese cuisine through dumplings, spring rolls, their signature loaded veggie fried rice, pork and prawn shu mai and homemade pork buns, and finish strong with either Banana Fritters or White Chocolate Dumplings! Two seatings only – 11.30am and 1.30pm – bookings essential via davidsrestaurant.com.au

Chin Chin’s Yum Cha is available for lunch Friday through to Monday for just $69.50 per person. Enjoy classic treats with a modern twist such as prawn toast with sesame and fermented chili sauce; pork shu mai with hellfire chilli oil; scallop dumpling with fragrant green curry sauce; steamed rolled rice noodles with barramundi and red nahm jim; egg fried rice with asparagus, shiitake and corn and smoked brisket with black bean and red pepper relish. Don’t forget their amazing dessert offering – a customised chocolate parfait with peanut brittle! Bookings available online chinchin.melbourne

Baby Pizza is dishing up their cheese-centric ‘Formaggio’ menu all weekend! Try their quattro formaggio pizza, linguine cacio e pepe and baked gnocchi. Plus between 12 – 5pm you can grab Aperitivo Spriztes, Nastro Azzuro Beers and Stefani Estate Rose for a bargain price of $6.50 each! Bookings are available via babypizza.com.au

If you wanna get your groove on to work off the choccies… some of Melbourne’s best DJ’s are taking to the decks all Easter long weekend at Hawker Hall! Dine, dance and disco and enjoy Hawker Hall’s banquet from $55 per person with a range of a la carte specials like salmon fillet with spiced tomato curry and turmeric potatoes, and banana fritters with caramel and coconut sorbet. Bookings via hawkerhall.com.au

Kisumé is open all long weekend from lunch until late with a range of specials like WA Crayfish Yakisoba with chili crunch and avruga caviar, WA Crayfish Roll with oscietra caviar, and for the sweet-tooths there’s a Chocolate Garden dessert with hojicha, chocolate and goma. Lunch and dinner reservations can be made at kisume.com.au

Enjoy 90-minute sessions of bottomless cocktails and a signature main meal at Pontoon over the 4 days. $65per person and all the Aperol Spritz’s, Espresso Martini’s, Flamingo Cocktails and Lychee Lemonades you like! Bookings are essential at pontoonstkildabeach.com.au

Indulge in a cheesy-hot cross bun delight thanks to Maker & Monger. This Easter Saturday, everyone’s favourite cheesemonger Anthony Femia will be slinging Baker Bleu dark chocolate & sour cherry Easter buns slathered with a whipped Roquefort & Cognac cream and finished with freshly harvested honeycomb from Woodend. Run, don’t walk – as there will only be 50 available on the day!

An amazing collaboration between The Westin and Four Pillars has resulted in a gin and seafood-inspired high tea special. High Seas at the Westin includes gin-salt and vinegar potato crisps served with crème fraiche and Bloody Shiraz Gin caviar, Four Pillars curry botanical scallop pot pies and kingfish scotch egg with Four Pillars gin-steamed orange marmalade. To top it all off there’s a black forest ice cream sandwich infused with Bloody Shiraz Gin for dessert. Only $89 per person – bookings must be made at least 24 hours in advance by calling 03 9635 2222 or heading online.

Melba at The Langham has availabilities for their amazing buffet across the whole weekend (dinner only on Monday). Enjoy their COVID-safe buffet filled with Australian sustainable crustaceans, the sushi and sashimi bar plus their regular chargrills, roasts and Asian, Italian and Indian buffets, as well as plenty of sweet treats on offer like hot cross bun-and-butter pudding and of course, their famous chocolate fountain! Book at melbarestaurant.com.au/bookings

Gradi Group is discounting its award-winning 400 Margherita pizza (which won World’s Best Pizza’ in Italy in 2014!) for a bargain price of $20 on Good Friday (dine-in only) – with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Good Friday Appeal! Book online at 400gradi.com

Vietnamese restaurant Firebird is offering a seafood banquet on Friday and Saturday in the Windsor venue with inclusions like their charred King prawn with lap cheong crumb and Firebird’s famous grilled oysters. Only $65 per person, book at firebird.hanoihannah.com.au

ST Ali is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids AND the parents between 7am – 8am. Kids look for the choccies, and parents look for martinis and coffee! First 50 eggs are free!!

Venture out to the Yarra Valley’s Innocent Bystander for a devilishly decadent experience in their newly launched Flight Lounge -a guided wine flight paired with chocolate from the talented team at Melbourne Cocoa. Walk-ins welcome! Their Garden of Innocence and Tasting Bar is also open all Easter weekend, 12-8:30pm

And some non-food experiences for the whole family – The National Gallery of Victoria’s latest blockbuster exhibition She-Oak and Sunlight: Australian Impressionism opens on Good Friday. Featuring some of the most well known and loved works of Australian Impressionist art ever staged by the NGV. Plus their hugely popular Triennial exhibition is also still going till April 18!

And the kids will love a series of craft workshops being held as Burwood Brickworks – keep them engaged with a range of interactive activities at the See Make Play workshops!