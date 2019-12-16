Mildura man subject to racist rant says neighbours are ‘beyond help’

A Mildura man who was abused by his neighbours over his Indigenous heritage says they’re “beyond help”.

Robert Vigors, who was the owner of Mildura McDonald’s, has since been condemned by the fast food chain, which says it’s “taken over the operation” of the franchise since the video went viral on social media.

Karen Ridge is also featured in the video, trying and failing to rip an Aboriginal flag off Robby Wirramanda Knight’s house.

Mr Wirramanda Knight told Tony Jones it wasn’t the first verbal altercation he’d had with his neighbours after moving next door.

“We sensed it pretty much straight away,” he told Tony Jones said.

He said the tension had only grown from there.

