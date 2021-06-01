Mildura mayor’s ‘genuine hope’ as decision on lockdown extension looms

Victoria’s seven-day lockdown is expected to be extended today, but there’s uncertainty over whether it will include regional areas of the state.

Mayor of Mildura, Jason Modica, says it’s his “genuine hope” restrictions will be eased in his town, which does not currently have any cases of the virus or any exposure sites.

“We do, as a community, understand how difficult it is to walk that fine line of being respectful of a virus that doesn’t know geographic or political boundaries, and actually giving us that ability for families to get together, for our kids to get together, and for people to run their businesses,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We are just looking for that deeper consideration, and for it to be addressed in a different bureaucratic way.”

But Councillor Modica says, if someone in the community were to test positive, the community “would lock down”.

He says the community could consider welcoming tourists back in as soon as a week, if new COVID-19 cases fall to zero in coming days.

