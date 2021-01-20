3AW
Washington a ‘ghost town’ as US prepares for Biden inauguration

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Washington a ‘ghost town’ as US prepares for Biden inauguration

A heavy military presence has transformed Washington into an eerie “ghost town” ahead of Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

It reflects a city on edge, desperate to avoid the scenes from January 6 when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Washington Correspondent for The Australian Cameron Stewart says he’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s completely militarised, there are armored vehicles on most corners, soldiers with M16 rifles, police and security everywhere, there are fences around every single significant building in the capital, it’s extraordinary,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“This will be the safest inauguration I think we’ve ever seen.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

