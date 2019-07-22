Millions spent on all-night transport not making Melbourne any safer, new data shows

New data shows Melbourne’s multi-million dollar all-night public transport service is not making the city safer.

The weekend night network of trains, trams and buses started in 2015, costing taxpayers $193 million to fund the service for four years.

Researchers at Deakin University have looked at emergency services data for that period.

Senior researcher professor Peter Miller told Neil Mitchell they found no noticeable changes on any fronts.

“Other than expenditure by the community to support it,” he said.

Neil Mitchell: “So it’s a waste of money?”

Peter Miller: “It looks like it, yeah.”

