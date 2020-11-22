‘It’s like a bit of a war zone’: ‘Mini tornado’ tears through new Ballarat housing estate

Wild winds have torn through a new housing estate in Ballarat.

The wild weather whipped through Alfredton at about 5.30am.

Peter, whose house was seriously damaged, said “it’s like a bit of a war zone” in his street this morning.

“It was just like a jet … on your roof starting up your motor.”

He says three large sheets of his roof have been blown more than 100 metres down the road.

“It was unbelievable.”

Parts of somebody else’s shed have blown into his front and backyard, and fences have been destroyed.

Up to 20 houses in the “brand new housing area” may have been damaged.

