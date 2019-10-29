Mining protesters urged to consider the facts

Mining protesters are being urged to consider the importance of minerals after a chaotic protest in Victoria.

Fifty people have been arrested after climate activists targeted a mining conference in the heart of Melbourne.

There were at least 300 activists hoping to shut down the three-day International Mining and Resources Conference at the Convention Centre.

Former chairman of the Minerals Council of Australia Andrew Michelmore tells Ross Greenwood the protests aren’t led by facts.

“I think there are people who are unhappy and they want to protest. It’s a passion for them… rather than getting to the facts.

“I bet you none of the people have actually ever been to a mine, never talked to indigenous communities who have fought for the land rights.

“This is the future for indigenous communities all these protesters go and argue for and on behalf of but have never spoken to them and never been there.”

Image: Getty/Southern Stock