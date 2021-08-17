Minister admits there is a ‘tragedy unfolding’ in Afghanistan

The minister for veterans’ affairs and defence personnel wants anybody who served in Afghanistan to know there is support there for them if they’ve found the dramatic events unfolding in the country confronting in recent days.

“There are going to be a lot of stressed and distressed veterans out there who are looking at these images and I just want them, and also their families to know, that we have support for them,” Andrew Gee told Tom Elliott.

The minister admits there’s a “tragedy” unfolding in Afghanistan right now.

“I think everyone knew this was always on the cards, but I think the speed of his has taken most people by surprise,” he said.

“Most analysts wouldn’t have predicted this would happen all within a week and the president would already be out of the country.

“It’s a very difficult situation.

“It is a tragedy unfolding, there’s no doubt about that.

“It is a tragedy for the people of Afghanistan.”

Picture by Getty iStock