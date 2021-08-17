3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Minister admits there is a ‘..

Minister admits there is a ‘tragedy unfolding’ in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Minister admits there is a ‘tragedy unfolding’ in Afghanistan

The minister for veterans’ affairs and defence personnel wants anybody who served in Afghanistan to know there is support there for them if they’ve found the dramatic events unfolding in the country confronting in recent days.

“There are going to be a lot of stressed and distressed veterans out there who are looking at these images and I just want them, and also their families to know, that we have support for them,” Andrew Gee told Tom Elliott.

The minister admits there’s a “tragedy” unfolding in Afghanistan right now.

“I think everyone knew this was always on the cards, but I think the speed of his has taken most people by surprise,” he said.

“Most analysts wouldn’t have predicted this would happen all within a week and the president would already be out of the country.

“It’s a very difficult situation.

“It is a tragedy unfolding, there’s no doubt about that.

“It is a tragedy for the people of Afghanistan.”

Press PLAY below to hear Andrew Gee detail the support on offer

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332