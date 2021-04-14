Minister jets off to Europe in a bid to secure more vaccines for Australia

Australia’s Federal Trade Minister is about to fly to Europe in an attempt to secure a greater supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

Dan Tehan told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, the Federal Government wants commitments honoured so there won’t be further disruptions to Australia’s supply.

“The key thing here is that contracts are honoured,” he said.

“That means you can then plan with certainty.

“The contracts are the ones that have caused the issue with AstraZeneca … obviously we were looking at three million doses of the vaccine coming to Australia and the EU export restrictions put in place have prevented this from happening.

“Rather than preventing their export, what we need to be doing is seeing if we can work more collaboratively to enhance production of vaccines globally.”

Press PLAY for more.