3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister jets off to Europe in a bid to secure more vaccines for Australia

6 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Minister jets off to Europe in a bid to secure more vaccines for Australia

Australia’s Federal Trade Minister is about to fly to Europe in an attempt to secure a greater supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

Dan Tehan told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, the Federal Government wants commitments honoured so there won’t be further disruptions to Australia’s supply.

“The key thing here is that contracts are honoured,” he said.

“That means you can then plan with certainty.

“The contracts are the ones that have caused the issue with AstraZeneca … obviously we were looking at three million doses of the vaccine coming to Australia and the EU export restrictions put in place have prevented this from happening.

“Rather than preventing their export, what we need to be doing is seeing if we can work more collaboratively to enhance production of vaccines globally.”

Press PLAY for more.

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332