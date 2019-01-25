Minister lashes out at “irrational” animal activist group, calls for action

Agricultural minister David Littleproud has called for the Aussie Farms group to be stripped of their charity status, lashing out at the “irrational” animal activist group.

It comes after Neil Mitchell grilled one of its members on air on Thursday.

The group has posted the addresses and names of more than 5000 farms in Australia.

“We have to do something,” Mr Littleproud told 3AW Mornings.

“This is really an attack map.

“These are people’s homes.

“Children live on these farms.

“A lot of these farmers that I represent in my Queensland electorate are beside themselves.”

Mr Littleproud accused the activist group of being misinformed.

