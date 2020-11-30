Minister overseeing new quarantine system says it’s ‘completely different’ to bungled program

Police Minister Lisa Neville, the minister in charge of Victoria’s new agency dedicated to overseeing hotel quarantine, says the new streamlined approach will stop a repeat of past issues.

She said the new hotel quarantine system, which will begin accepting returned travellers on December 7, is “a completely different program” to the failed system which sparked the third wave.

“One agency. One minister. Full responsibility … I think that’s critical,” she told Tom Elliott.

Approximately 1500 staff, including infection control, police and resident support officers are ready and waiting at the state’s quarantine hotels.

“They all have to sign up for testing every day, sign up to regular training, we also have audits, we have PPE spotters who are there to make sure people are putting their PPE on properly,” she said.

“This is a completely different program … there’s no question in my mind.

“What we’ve done now is really stress-tested everything.”

