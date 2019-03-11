Advertisement
Minister’s decision on Milo Yiannopoulous ‘an important one’
Tom Elliott says the immigration minister has made the right call by overriding his department’s advice regarding Milo Yiannopoulous.
The Department of Home Affairs recommended the controversial right-wing speaker should not be allowed to visit Australia again.
But David Coleman is set to ignore that advice.
“It’s a small victory for free speech, but an important one,” Tom Elliott said.
