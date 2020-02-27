Minor convictions to be ‘hidden’ from record under new scheme

The State Government has announced a Spent Convictions Scheme.

It means Victorians who have been prosecuted for a minor crime in the past will be able to have that removed from their public record after a period of time – the conviction will still be on file – to help their chances of gain employment and rehabilitating.

Fiona Patten introduced a bill supporting this back in 2018.

She spoke with Tom Elliott on Thursday.

