3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Minor convictions to be ‘hidden’..

Minor convictions to be ‘hidden’ from record under new scheme

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The State Government has announced a Spent Convictions Scheme.

It means Victorians who have been prosecuted for a minor crime in the past will be able to have that removed from their public record after a period of time – the conviction will still be on file – to help their chances of gain employment and rehabilitating.

Fiona Patten introduced a bill supporting this back in 2018.

She spoke with Tom Elliott on Thursday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.