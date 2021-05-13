The bizarre location where a missing 112-year-old rugby trophy was found

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A 112-year-old rugby union trophy, described as Victorian rugby’s version of the AFL premiership cup, has been returned after being stolen last month.

The Dewar Shield went missing after a media day at Orrong Romanis Reserve in Toorak on April 13.

Melbourne Rugby Union Club committee member, Anthony Iezzi, says it’s been found thanks to a resident near the reserve.

“A local resident noticed something shiny in the bushes not far away from where it was last seen and notified Rugby Victoria,” he told Ross and Russel.

The shield was discovered next to a local Australian Rules football club, but Mr Iezzi refused to speculate on how it got there.

“I’ll leave the conspiracy theories to those that make them up but I will say that it was found at an AFL club not far from our club,” he said.

“We’re just rapt that it’s been found.”

