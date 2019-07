Australian student Alek Sigley has turned up in China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Thursday he was “safe and well”.

He’d been detained in North Korea.

Mr Morrison thanked Sweden for helping Australia with his release.

An update on Alek Sigley. pic.twitter.com/9tENySBZNW — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 4, 2019

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive