Missing grandfather Tony Tsakis hasn’t been seen since Saturday

The family of missing grandfather Tony Tsakis is becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of the 76-year-old, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Yianna Romas, Tony’s granddaughter, told Tom Elliott her grandmother last saw her grandfather at their Carnegie home about 6.30am on March 30.

“He was in the backyard and then she came outside and he wasn’t there anymore,” she said.

“We just have no leads, no idea where he’s gone.

“He’s got health issues, he’s had depression so we’re very concerned for his welfare.

“He’s never ever left like this (before).

Tony is described as having a slim build with short grey hair, and speaks fluent Greek but limited English.

He is known to frequent Duncan Mackinnon Reserve in Murrumbeena, as well as the Carnegie area, including the Carnegie Library.

Anyone with information or who sees Tony is urged to contact Caulfield Police Station on 9524 9500.