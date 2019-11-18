Missing motorcyclist: Rider disappears after crashing into Monash Freeway barrier

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A motorcyclist who was knocked off his bike on the Monash Freeway this morning has gone missing.

The rider came off his bike near Springvale Road, hitting a wire barrier at about 8.20am this morning.

Emergency services were called, but when they arrived the rider had fled the scene.

Police are concerned about the rider’s welfare, as he may have suffered an injury in the accident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist police with their enquires into the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Image: VicTraffic