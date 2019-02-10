‘Missing’ teen takes to Facebook to tell police she’s not missing

A teenage girl reported missing overnight has taken to the Victoria Police Facebook page to proclaim she is not missing.

As identified by Neil Mitchell this morning, the 15-year-old (whose identity 3AW has chosen to hide) commented on the Facebook post calling for help to find her.

Police are urging her to contact Camberwell police station nonetheless.

“We’re glad to hear you’re safe and well but please contact Camberwell Police Station so you can be officially sighted by police and deemed no longer missing,” police replied.