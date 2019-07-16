Missing Victorian bushwalker found alive in Tasmania

A Victorian bushwalker has been found alive and well after he went missing in the freezing Tasmanian wilderness over the weekend.

Michael Bowman has been taken by rescue helicopter to Royal Hobart Hospital for precautionary medical assessment.

The 57-year-old had been missing in the Lake St Clair National Park since Saturday.

He was due to conclude his walk at the park’s visitors centre four days ago but failed to show up.

Local Hobart radio reporter Olivia Hicks said he was found just before 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were unsure how he was given the snow and very low temperatures in the area,” she told 3AW Drive.

“But it’s fantastic news coming out of central Tasmania this afternoon.”

Poor weather had earlier hampered the search and rescue efforts, with a rescue helicopter grounded on Tuesday morning due to deteriorating conditions.

Click PLAY to hear the latest on 3AW Drive