Mohamed Noor found guilty of murder of Australian woman Justine Damond

Former US police officer Mohamed Noor has been found guilty of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter for the killing of Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Ms Damond was shot dead when she approached a police vehicle in an alley behind her Minneapolis home in 2017.

She had earlier called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley.

Mr Noor testified that he heard a bang on the side of his police car, then saw Ms Damond raising her arm beside the vehicle.

The jury found Mr Noor’s shooting of Ms Damond was not justified under the circumstances.

A jury of 10 men and two women took less than one day to reach their verdict.

Alexis Daish, US correspondent for Nine, told Neil Mitchell it’s a landmark case.

“This is the first time, in the state of Minnesota, that a police officer has ever been convicted of an on duty killing,” she said.

