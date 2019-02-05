‘Horrible scene’: Monash Freeway closed after serious truck, motorcycle crash

Photo: VicRoads

The Monash Freeway has been shut down city-bound after a fatal collision.

The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle, happened near Blackburn Road at Mount Waverley.

Paramedics received reports the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash shortly after 8am.

It was later confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane told Neil Mitchell the bike rider’s behaviour was risky on a busy road in peak hour, suggesting lane-splitting was involved.

The Monash Freeway is completely closed to city-bound traffic from Springvale Road.

Out-bound traffic is also slow as drivers pass the crash scene.

“They’re pretty horrible scenes,” VicRoads spokesperson Chris Miller said.

“It’s a pretty gruesome scene so I’d encourage people not to focus on it too much.”

Drivers are being told to get off the Monash Freeway as soon as possible and use the Princes Hwy as an alternative.

Allow extra time on surrounding roads.

Road Trauma Support Services Victoria is 1300 367 797.