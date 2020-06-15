3AW
Horror fatal smash shuts Monash Freeway

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A person is dead after a collision between two trucks and a car on the Monash Freeway.

The two vehicles collided just before the South Gippsland Freeway exit, in Endeavour Hills, at about 8.30am.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport urged drivers not to slow down and look at the collision.

“It’s just a horrible scene out there this morning,” he said.

All lanes have now reopened on the Monash Freeway, after being closed for more than five hours following the collision.

The exact circumstances surrounding the smash are not yet known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: VicTraffic

