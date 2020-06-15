Horror fatal smash shuts Monash Freeway

A person is dead after a collision between two trucks and a car on the Monash Freeway.

The two vehicles collided just before the South Gippsland Freeway exit, in Endeavour Hills, at about 8.30am.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport urged drivers not to slow down and look at the collision.

“It’s just a horrible scene out there this morning,” he said.

All lanes have now reopened on the Monash Freeway, after being closed for more than five hours following the collision.

The exact circumstances surrounding the smash are not yet known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

All outbound lanes of the Monash Freeway remain closed at Heatherton Road after an earlier collision. Use the Princes Highway instead. Closure to remain in place for a number of hours. Re-join the freeway via Belgrave-Hallam Road. Allow plenty of extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/kVd1Rtb6cs — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) June 16, 2020

Image: VicTraffic