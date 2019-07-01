Melbourne traffic grinds to a halt: Two major roads shut down

Image: VicRoads

The M80 Ring Road has been closed in both directions at Sydney Road, due to a serious accident.

Traffic is being detoured at the Sydney Road exit, and then back onto the Ring Road using the entry ramp.

VicRoads are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Earlier this morning the Monash was closed outbound, following reports a person had been struck by a vehicle.

“Unfortunately, it’s confronting scenes,” Chris Miller from VicRoads told 3AW.

The Monash has now been reopened.

Click PLAY below to hear more