Monash Freeway closed: Woman fighting for life

A woman is fighting for life after a serious Monash Freeway crash that has forced the closure

All city-bound lanes have been closed at the South Gippsland Freeway.

Drivers are directed to take the Belgrave-Hallam Road exit and continue along the Princes Highway.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but images from the scene show a small black Ford Fiesta badly smashed and facing the wrong direction.

Paramedics are treating a woman in a critical condition.

VicRoads spokesperson Chris Miller said the closure is expected to last until at 10.45am.

“I suspect due to the severity of this it will take a little while,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think for the next hour let’s plan to avoid the Monash at that end.

“It certainly doesn’t look good as far as I can see.”

