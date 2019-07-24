Monash Freeway shutdown: Cars and trucks collide in serious smash

A serious multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of all in-bound lanes of the Monash Freeway.

Witnesses have told 3AW Breakfast two trucks are four cars were involved.

Traffic reporter Sebastian Cant described the incident as “the worst incident involving vehicles and trucks I have ever seen”.

Image: Ten News Melbourne

Press PLAY below for the latest traffic report.

The freeway is closed at Blackburn Road due to the serious collision, and delays are banking back to Eastlink.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Forster Road in-bound exit ramp and back on via the Forster Road inbound entry ramp.

Drivers inbound on the Monash Freeway should exit as soon as possible and use the Princes Highway and Dandenong Road into the city as an alternative.

Three people have been hospitalised following the accident.

One person has been taken to The Alfred in a stable condition.

Two patients are being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

“I thought the freeway would be closed for many, many hours, but hearing from ambulance reports there may be just a couple of minor injuries, which is a fair miracle,” Brad Arnold from VicRoads said.

The outbound lanes of the Monash Freeway remain open, but outbound traffic is experiencing delays due to vehicles slowing to 40 kilometres per hour while passing emergency services vehicles.

Press PLAY below for more details.