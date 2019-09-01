Monash Fwy delays: Wine truck bursts into flames

Monash Freeway delays are building for drivers coming to the city after a truck burst into flames near the Domain Tunnel this morning.

The Punt Road exit ramp is closed and the speed limit is set to 40km/h past the scene.

Drivers are being told to consider Dandenong Road.

The truck was carrying pallets of wine.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire but the clean up is expected to take some time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(Photo: 3AW Breakfast listener Phil)