Monash madness: 180km/h on the freeway in shocking night of drugs on roads

A woman speeding wildly down the Monash Freeway overnight is the latest in a worrying spate of allegedly drugged drivers on

The air-wing detected the woman careering along the Monash Fwy near the Peninsula Link and alerted officers on the ground.

Once nabbed at Frankston, the woman tested positive in a roadside test to methamphetamine and cannabis.

At her fastest, the woman was detected in excess of 180km/h.

“It’s just madness,” police told Ross and John.

She was charged on summons and her car was impounded.

Alarmingly, four alleged drug-drivers were nabbed overnight and 12 have been detected since Sunday.