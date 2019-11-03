Monday Memories: Aug 1979: Derryn Hinch editorial on 3AW’s licence renewal

On May 3rd, 1979, Derryn Hinch was taken off air after breaking the “Election Blackout” laws.

Management of the station at the time had no choice. Derryn was breaking the law. They had to remove him or face losing their licence to broadcast.

Three months later a tribunal assembled for 3AW’s licence renewal hearing.

The hearing was successful, 3AW was issued with a renewed licence. But they also passed comment on Derryn.

This was his reply.

Photo credit: abc.net.au