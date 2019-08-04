Monday morning chaos: Bell Street closed following serious collision

Image: VicRoads

A serious accident has forced the closure of a busy Preston intersection this morning.

The corner of Bell Street and Albert Street is closed in both directions following a collision involving a truck and a car at about 1.40am.

All five occupants of the car have been taken to hospital.

One man has head injuries and is in a critical condition, while a second man is in a serious condition with chest injuries.

Three other people are being treated for minor injuries.

Bell Street is closed between Victoria Street and Chiefly Drive.

Albert Street is closed between Gower Street and Raglan Street.

The intersection is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak.

VicRoads advises drivers to use Murray Road or Plenty Road as alternatives.