Monkey Dust: The 101 on the latest dangerous drug hitting the streets

A strong, hallucinogenic drug known as “monkey dust”, linked to deaths overseas, has arrived in Australia.

The drug is a potent offshoot of methamphetamine (pictured above) and can cost as little as $10 dollars a hit.

Professor Nicole Lee, from Curtin University, told 3AW Breakfast the drug has nasty effects.

“There’s been reports of paranoia and psychosis that are similar to methamphetamine or ice, that seem to happen in a much shorter period of time,” she said.

“It’s not a drug we know heaps about.”

