Mooted changes to superannuation aimed at helping Australians save more

Australians could retire with an extra $500,000 in superannuation, if the federal government makes changes to the sector.

Among the recommendations, the Productivity Commission wants to see poorly performing funds weeded out of the system.

Employees would also be given a list of the top 10 performers, when deciding where to store their retirement savings.

“Some of the stuff is really common sense stuff,” Kirby Rappell, executive director of SuperRatings told 3AW Breakfast.

“There’s a lot of stuff in there ensuring people only have one account.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about the plan on 3AW Breakfast