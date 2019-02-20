‘Morally corrupt’: Anger as more cladding products get ripped off approved list

THE RUMOUR FILE

Nine types of cladding have been added to the banned list in a move that has angered the construction industry.

As first flagged on the 3AW Breakfast Rumour File this morning, nine cladding types were removed from CertMark’s list of approved products overnight.

The nine withdrawn certificates are:

CM40029 Ozone Panel Building Systems

CM40066 Alpolic A2

CM40067 Alpolic FR

CM40076 Ultrabond FR

CM40079 Vitrabond FR

CM40082 Dulux Exsulite TM Kooltherm Façade System

CM40093 Larson FR

CM40138 Dulux Exsulite TM Thermal Façade non-cavity system

CM40162 Cladex FR

Phil Dwyer, national President of the Builders Collective of Australia told 3AW Breakfast the removal of certification is “morally corrupt”, and building owners are the big losers.

“Who suffers along the way is the end user, the consumer,” Mr Dwyer said.

“They’ve innocently bought a compliant building to now find that it’s not compliant through this cladding, and they’ve been hit with bills of $50,000-$100,000 each, retrospectively.

“Now how can that be? It’s morally corrupt.”

The dangers of flammable cladding were again made clear earlier this month when an apartment building caught fire on Spencer St (pictured above).