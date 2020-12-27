3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Morbidly quiet’: How COVID-19 impacted..

‘Morbidly quiet’: How COVID-19 impacted the Boxing Day sales

13 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for ‘Morbidly quiet’: How COVID-19 impacted the Boxing Day sales

Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 had a significant impact on this year’s Boxing Day sales.

But not all of it was bad.

Scenes of shoppers shoving their way into the city’s major department stores may be a thing of the past.

In fact, Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association, said it was “morbidly quiet” in the CBD on Saturday morning.

“But by midday the stores were pumping,” he said.

There was a significant move towards online shopping, as well as less “lingering” and browsing.

“We saw a real change in behaviour,” Mr Zahra said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332