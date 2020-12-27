‘Morbidly quiet’: How COVID-19 impacted the Boxing Day sales

Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 had a significant impact on this year’s Boxing Day sales.

But not all of it was bad.

Scenes of shoppers shoving their way into the city’s major department stores may be a thing of the past.

In fact, Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association, said it was “morbidly quiet” in the CBD on Saturday morning.

“But by midday the stores were pumping,” he said.

There was a significant move towards online shopping, as well as less “lingering” and browsing.

“We saw a real change in behaviour,” Mr Zahra said.

Picture by Getty iStock