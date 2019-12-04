3AW
More and more Australians are opting for a meat-free Christmas

9 hours ago
3aw drive

More and more Australians are opting for a meat-free Christmas, with a vegetarian “butcher” telling Tom Elliott she’s preparing for her busiest December rush yet.

Suzy Spoon, owner of Suzy Spoon’s vegetarian butcher, said people were going without the traditional ham and turkey, in favour of vegan and vegetarian alternatives.

“The growth in this industry is massive,” she told Tom Elliott.

“There’s definitely been growth this year, even just the last few months the growth is totally noticeable.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty Images

