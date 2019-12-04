More and more Australians are opting for a meat-free Christmas, with a vegetarian “butcher” telling Tom Elliott she’s preparing for her busiest December rush yet.

Suzy Spoon, owner of Suzy Spoon’s vegetarian butcher, said people were going without the traditional ham and turkey, in favour of vegan and vegetarian alternatives.

“The growth in this industry is massive,” she told Tom Elliott.

“There’s definitely been growth this year, even just the last few months the growth is totally noticeable.”

