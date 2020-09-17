Another anti-lockdown protest planned in Melbourne this weekend

Anti-lockdown protesters are planning a demonstration this weekend which is expected to be even bigger than last weekend’s rally.

Last Sunday, police made more than 70 arrests and issued 176 fines as a protest at the Queen Victoria Market turned ugly.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent told Neil Mitchell a protest organiser has written to police warning of further activity, but hasn’t revealed where it will take place.

“The organiser of the protest sent an email to us … advising us that if we refuse to allow them we will be jeopardising the safety of others and Victoria Police would be putting all Victorians at risk,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we’re just going to have to continue to drag police off other functions and other roles to police these people in the city.

“We’ve had the Shrine, we’ve had the Tan, we’ve had the market.

“We’ll just continue to enforce, I mean, the moment they turn up to protest it’s a criminal offence.”

Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty