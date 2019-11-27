‘More can be done’: ACMA promises crack down on phone scams

The Australian Communications and Media Authority is cracking down on phone scams, conceding more can be done to stop those pesky calls.

Fiona Cameron, chair of the scam project, told Neil Mitchell it was an ongoing issue that sadly was part of life in 2019.

“Frankly, there is no silver bullet,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

“Scammers will pop up.

“Every time you whack one, another will pop up.”

But she said pressure would be placed on telcos and authorities to do more.

“Isn’t it sad that we’re not comfortable answering the phone when we don’t know the number?” she said.

