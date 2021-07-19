Another nine COVID-19 cases revealed as Victoria awaits lockdown extension details

Victoria recorded 13 new local COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Four of the cases were revealed at yesterday’s press conference.

Of the 13 new cases, all but one have been linked to the current outbreak.

Another 19 COVID-19 exposure sites have been added to the Department of Health’s list since 6pm last night.

The new sites are in Fitzroy, Mildura, Dandenong South, Prahran, Windsor, Port Melbourne, Melbourne, St Kilda, and Ringwood.

There are now 320 sites on the government’s list of exposure sites.

Victoria’s lockdown was originally scheduled to end tonight, but Premier Daniel Andrews says it’s too soon to ease restrictions.

Mr Andrews is expected to make an announcement on the duration of the lockdown extension today.

