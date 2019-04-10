More graphic smoking ads on the way in push to reduce Australian smoking rate

Smoking ads could be set to get more graphic in a bid to reduce Australia’s smoking rate.

The proportion of daily Australian smokers currently sits at 12 per cent.

But Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is set to commit 63.4 million dollars to push Australia’s smoking rates below 10 per cent.

Quit Victoria Director Dr Sarah White told Tom Elliott there was a direct correlation between advertising campaigns and the number of people who attempt to quit smoking.

“We’ve done plenty of studies which show most people who smoke want to stop,” she said.

“What (the money) will do is put some of the big campaigns back on television, radio and print.

“We know when those ads go back on, people try even more to stop and importantly, they reach out to stop.

“Every time we run a campaign in Victoria, calls to Quitline go up and we see people trying hard to stop.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Drive