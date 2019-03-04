3AW
More Melbourne shootings: Two found shot dead within 500m

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Two men have been shot dead at separate locations in Meadow Heights overnight.

Police have established two crime scenes after the discovery about 10.15pm.

One man was found dead on Huntly Court and the other was found in Morris Court.

Both men are aged in their thirties.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shootings not yet known, including whether the men shot each other or there are more gunmen on the run.

The homicide squad is investigating.

One witness who lives on Morris Court told 3AW she didn’t hear any shots but become aware of a man moaning.

She thought he was drunk before looking outside to see a man lying on the ground, surrounded by police.

The overnight violence is the latest in a string of fatal shootings across Melbourne that have left four people dead and two people in hospital in the past five days.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John cross to 3AW Police Reporter Pat Mitchell

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

