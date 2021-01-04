3AW
‘More needs to be done’ to get stranded Victorians home

4 hours ago
Article image for ‘More needs to be done’ to get stranded Victorians home

Some 2000 Victorians who missed the deadline to return from New South Wales may remain stranded at least until February.

Fewer than 300 of the 2300 applications for exemptions to cross the border have been accepted so far.

Darren Chester, the member for Gippsland, told 3AW Breakfast many of those people were trapped through no fault of their own, having travelled to what were deemed “green zones” when they arrived.

He said more needs to be done to get them home.

“We have got an issue and have got to find a way to process this as quickly as possible,” Mr Chester said.

“And the smartest thing, surely, is to let them do a COVID test and let them quarantine at home.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

