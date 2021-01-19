3AW
How to get one of the $200 Victorian travel vouchers released today

3 hours ago
3AW News
UPDATE: As of 10.22am, all of today’s 40,000 vouchers have been snapped up.

Another batch of $200 travel vouchers to help kickstart the state’s tourism industry after COVID-19 will be made available today.

Registration for the vouchers opens at 10am, and will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis.

The vouchers will be valid for use from January 27 to April 1.

In order to be eligible to claim the vouchers, recipients must spend at least $400 on accommodation, experiences, tours or attractions for a minimum two nights in paid accommodation in regional Victoria.

The last voucher allocation was plagued by technology problems, with the Business Victoria website crashing due to overwhelming demand.

News
