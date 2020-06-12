More protests planned in Melbourne this weekend

Despite backlash over last weekend’s huge Black Lives Matter protest in the CBD, more protests are set to go ahead in Melbourne this weekend.

A series of demonstrations protesting against the indefinite detention of refugees are planned for 2pm on Saturday.

Spokesperson for Refugee Action Collective, Chris Breen, said neither protesters nor organisers will face fines for breaking COVID-19 gathering rules.

Protesters plan to circumvent coronavirus restrictions by splitting into small groups and gathering at eight different locations.

“We’re having groups of 20 people to fit within the health regulations,” Mr Breen told Tom Elliott.

The protests will be held outside the Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston and Broadmeadows MITA detention centre, both of which house refugees in detention.

Protests will also be held outside the Border Force offices in Docklands, and other CBD locations.

Those attending have been asked to pre-register and will be assigned a location upon registration.

Just three people, ,all organisers, were fined in connection with last weekend’s Black Lives Matter rally.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty