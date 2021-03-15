3AW
More than 100 cyclists and scooter riders fined in Southbank crackdown

13 mins ago
3AW News
More than 100 cyclists, electric bike and scooter riders have been nabbed speeding by police during a three-week crackdown in Southbank.

A total of 45 people were charged on summons for travelling at more than 23 km/h on a bike or scooter.

Meanwhile, 33 people were fined for not wearing a helmet and a further nine were fined for operating unregistered scooters or skateboards.

Seven people were caught using their phones while cycling or riding a scooter.

More than 500 people were issued with warnings.

