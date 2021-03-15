More than 100 cyclists and scooter riders fined in Southbank crackdown

More than 100 cyclists, electric bike and scooter riders have been nabbed speeding by police during a three-week crackdown in Southbank.

A total of 45 people were charged on summons for travelling at more than 23 km/h on a bike or scooter.

Meanwhile, 33 people were fined for not wearing a helmet and a further nine were fined for operating unregistered scooters or skateboards.

Seven people were caught using their phones while cycling or riding a scooter.

More than 500 people were issued with warnings.