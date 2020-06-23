More than 100 youths brawl and ‘bait the police’ at Sunbury Station

FIRST with TOM ELLIOTT

A massive brawl broke out at Sunbury Railway Station this afternoon, with more than 100 youths reportedly taunting about 50 police.

Hume Councillor Jack Medcraft said police were barely controlling the violence between what appeared to be two rival teen gangs, which broke out at the station at about 4pm.

“The police are really struggling to control this,” he told Tom Elliott.

“A crowd just won’t break up and they’re all calling for their friends to come and fight the coppers.

“They’re baiting the police to spray them and you’ve got some idiot there with a camera filming it.

“They’re just milling for a blue.”

Councillor Medcraft said police deployed pepper spray and some youths appear to be injured.

“There’s a couple of people laying in the ground,” he said.

Victoria Police said they were speaking with an 18-year-old in relation to inappropriate behaviour shortly after 3.30pm.

The youth was given a warning and asked to move on however continued the behaviour and was arrested.

During the arrest he allegedly spat at a police officer.

A large number of youths on their way home from school were gathered at the station and a small number became aggressive towards police.

Extra police were deployed to the scene.

The 18-year-old who was arrested is expected to be charged with assault police, possess drug of dependence and being in possession of a knife.

There were no injuries reported.

