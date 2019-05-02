More than 10,000 cars still have dangerous airbags with a 50 per cent failure rate

It has been revealed that there are still 12,000 cars on Australian roads with critically dangerous Takata airbags fitted, prompting the ACCC to urge drivers with recall notices to act.

The vehicles are fitted with particularly dangerous airbags, which have a 50 per cent chance of failing in a collision.

Another 722,000 cars are fitted with less hazardous Takata airbags with a one-in-400 failure rate.

ACCC Deputy Chair, Delia Rickard, urged anyone with a recall on their airbag to contact their car dealer or manufacturer.

“If you have one of these vehicles, our message to you is don’t drive them.

“Call your manufacturer or dealer, have them come to you to take away the car and they will provide you with a replacement car or cover travel costs,” she said.

Ms Rickard said the focus is on the 12,000 critically dangerous vehicles, but all 734,000 cars should have their airbags replaced in the near future.

“By the end of 2020 all bags must be replaced,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Check the safety of your airbags at ismyairbagsafe.com.au or productsafety.gov.au